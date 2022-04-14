Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Up 29.05% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -18.54% – Here’s What To Do Now

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ZCMD share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -43.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $35.95M, with average of 88.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the latest session, Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 9.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.54%.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zhongchao Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Zhongchao Inc. insiders hold 37.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.20% of the shares at 0.32% float percentage. In total, 0.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16650.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29637.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 15400.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27412.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5917.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9585.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5917.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 9585.0.