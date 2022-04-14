Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Gains 45.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 22.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.12, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $6.08, putting it 0.65% up since that peak but still an impressive 39.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $5.79B, with average of 19.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the last session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.15 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.18%, and 13.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.02%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yamana Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are 41.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.63% against 10.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $505.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.13 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -28.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.68% annually.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.70% of the shares at 53.80% float percentage. In total, 53.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 109.0 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $431.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.13 million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $119.33 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 49.1 million shares. This is just over 5.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.01 million, or 4.78% of the shares, all valued at about 182.18 million.