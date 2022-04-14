XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s traded shares stood at 1.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.86, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$2.13 in intraday trading. The XPO share’s 52-week high remains $90.78, putting it -56.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.71. The company has a valuation of $6.94B, with average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the latest session, XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.52 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.30%, and -15.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.52%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.70, implying an increase of 40.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $69.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPO has been trading -107.4% off suggested target high and -19.25% from its likely low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPO Logistics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares are -19.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.02% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.10% this quarter before jumping 11.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $3.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.77 billion and $5.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.40% before dropping -32.80% in the following quarter.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPO Logistics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

XPO Logistics Inc. insiders hold 1.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.57% of the shares at 93.19% float percentage. In total, 91.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.1 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $859.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 11.1 million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $859.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $214.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.73 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 211.21 million.