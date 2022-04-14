Why Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The XBIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.68, putting it -398.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $14.71M, with average of 120.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 28.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 77.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XBIO has been trading -338.6% off suggested target high and -338.6% from its likely low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 5.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.51% of the shares at 13.23% float percentage. In total, 12.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 4.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.42 million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 96724.0 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63112.0, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.