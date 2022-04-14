Why Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.14, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The VWTR share’s 52-week high remains $16.85, putting it -4.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.71. The company has a valuation of $284.73M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 70.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the latest session, Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.85 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and 37.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.69%. Short interest in Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.00, implying an increase of 47.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VWTR has been trading -92.07% off suggested target high and -92.07% from its likely low.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) estimates and forecasts

VWTR Dividends

Vidler Water Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vidler Water Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)’s Major holders

Vidler Water Resources Inc. insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.39% of the shares at 54.18% float percentage. In total, 53.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.39 million shares (or 13.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bandera Partners LLC with 1.05 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.68 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Total Return Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Total Return Fd holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 5.37 million.