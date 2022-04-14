Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Wednesday – Up 8.98% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 5.03% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The WWR share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -241.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $68.29M, with an average of 5.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

After registering a 5.03% upside in the last session, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7550 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 5.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.18%, and -0.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.33%. Short interest in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) saw shorts transact 1.81 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 98.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWR has been trading -8882.04% off suggested target high and -8882.04% from its likely low.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 69.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 68.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Westwater Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources Inc. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.82% of the shares at 13.88% float percentage. In total, 13.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 5.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.04 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 0.95 million.