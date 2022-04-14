Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Surged 5.41% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 20.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.54, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $60.30, putting it -24.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.06. The company has a valuation of $180.78B, with an average of 25.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.19 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -3.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.17%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 47.82 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are 5.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.79% against -10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before falling -21.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $18.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.70% before dropping -2.50% in the following quarter.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has its next earnings report out on April 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.44%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.50% of the shares at 73.57% float percentage. In total, 73.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 332.44 million shares (or 8.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 294.9 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.69 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 116.04 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.39 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.7 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 4.07 billion.