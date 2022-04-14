Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.99, to imply a decrease of -3.54% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The WMG share’s 52-week high remains $50.23, putting it -39.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.34. The company has a valuation of $19.35B, with average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WMG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the latest session, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.39 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and 6.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.47, implying an increase of 19.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMG has been trading -38.93% off suggested target high and 5.53% from its likely low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Music Group Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares are -19.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.21% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 162.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.94% annually.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Music Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders hold 16.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.56% of the shares at 90.74% float percentage. In total, 75.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.07 million shares (or 8.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.12 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 3.52 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 121.7 million.