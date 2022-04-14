Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Recovered 83.45% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 255.41% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TRVI share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -15.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $95.21M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.32%, and 90.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 255.41%. Short interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw shorts transact 78070.0 shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.67, implying an increase of 67.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRVI has been trading -259.71% off suggested target high and -187.77% from its likely low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares are 112.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.98% against -0.40%.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.47% of the shares at 57.22% float percentage. In total, 55.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.94 million shares (or 22.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 4.82 million shares, or about 18.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75000.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 58665.0.