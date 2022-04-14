This Week’s -1.57% Loss In Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Taught Us Something New

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $585.07, to imply a decrease of -1.26% or -$7.47 in intraday trading. The AVGO share’s 52-week high remains $677.76, putting it -15.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $419.14. The company has a valuation of $248.53B, with an average of 1.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVGO a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.08.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside in the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 598.59 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.95%. Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw shorts transact 4.46 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $702.00, implying an increase of 16.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $615.00 and $780.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGO has been trading -33.32% off suggested target high and -5.12% from its likely low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadcom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are 22.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.35% against 22.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $7.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.41 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 137.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.74% annually.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadcom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 16.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.82%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders hold 2.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.36% of the shares at 84.37% float percentage. In total, 82.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.63 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.73 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.04 million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $17.48 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 15.92 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.01 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 5.34 billion.