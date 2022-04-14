This Is A Time To Invest In SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.58, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SFL share’s 52-week high remains $10.69, putting it -1.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.67. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SFL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the latest session, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.74 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.73%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.57%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.43, implying an increase of 7.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFL has been trading -51.23% off suggested target high and 5.48% from its likely low.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SFL Corporation Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) shares are 27.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.33% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before jumping 68.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $138.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $143.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.13 million and $113.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.30% before jumping 26.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 157.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.70% annually.

SFL Dividends

SFL Corporation Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 6.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s Major holders

SFL Corporation Ltd. insiders hold 24.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.54% of the shares at 44.37% float percentage. In total, 33.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.1 million shares, or about 3.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41.56 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 11.61 million.