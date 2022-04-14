This Is A Time To Build A Position In FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.85, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FSK share’s 52-week high remains $23.44, putting it -2.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.71. The company has a valuation of $6.53B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FSK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.07 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.53%, and 5.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.36%. Short interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw shorts transact 2.52 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying an increase of 2.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.50 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSK has been trading -9.41% off suggested target high and 5.91% from its likely low.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FS KKR Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) shares are -0.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.01% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $345.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $344.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $255 million and $151 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.40% before jumping 128.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

FSK Dividends

FS KKR Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.48, with the share yield ticking at 10.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.81%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

FS KKR Capital Corp. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.04% of the shares at 32.11% float percentage. In total, 32.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.04 million shares (or 4.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $287.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with 12.39 million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $273.01 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 19.0 million.