This Is A Time To Build A Position In Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.09, to imply a decrease of -5.32% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The CRDO share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -48.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.80. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

After registering a -5.32% downside in the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.05 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.95%, and -15.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.78%. Short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.50, implying an increase of 43.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDO has been trading -106.78% off suggested target high and -57.15% from its likely low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders hold 34.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.36% of the shares at 9.67% float percentage. In total, 6.36% institutions holds shares in the company.