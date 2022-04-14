There Has Been A 10.70% Incline For Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY). So What’s Next?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 10.70% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The INZY share’s 52-week high remains $20.98, putting it -412.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.54. The company has a valuation of $90.41M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INZY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

After registering a 10.70% upside in the latest session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.34 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 10.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.69%, and -8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.89%. Short interest in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 4.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.40, implying an increase of 86.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INZY has been trading -878.0% off suggested target high and -462.35% from its likely low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inozyme Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares are -62.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.08% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.70% this quarter before falling -31.90% for the next one.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inozyme Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.55% of the shares at 93.83% float percentage. In total, 85.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 2.34 million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.99 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 2.3 million.