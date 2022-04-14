The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Gain Of 3.36 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $26.82, putting it -831.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $60.83M, with average of 334.05K shares over the past 3 months.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

After registering a 3.97% upside in the latest session, The9 Limited (NCTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.08 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.15%, and 3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.66%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The9 Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 7.29% float percentage. In total, 7.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 2.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.24 million shares, or about 1.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The9 Limited (NCTY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16790.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.