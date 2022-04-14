The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO): Can A Stock Be -18.32% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.61, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The GEO share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -66.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $780.62M, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the latest session, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.80 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and 13.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.32%. Short interest in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw shorts transact 21.44 million shares and set a 8.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.67, implying an increase of 47.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEO has been trading -126.93% off suggested target high and -21.03% from its likely low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The GEO Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) shares are -23.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.92% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -154.50% this quarter before falling -17.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $558.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $541.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $578.12 million and $576.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -31.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The GEO Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.25%.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

The GEO Group Inc. insiders hold 3.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.08% of the shares at 85.14% float percentage. In total, 82.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.22 million shares (or 17.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.11 million shares, or about 14.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $135.25 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.22 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.73 million, or 4.67% of the shares, all valued at about 46.85 million.