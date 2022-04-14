Stock Of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Jumped By 7.53 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.14, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PEAK share’s 52-week high remains $37.69, putting it -7.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.16. The company has a valuation of $18.83B, with average of 4.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PEAK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.47 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.71%, and 7.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.28, implying an increase of 5.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.50 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEAK has been trading -13.83% off suggested target high and 1.82% from its likely low.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthpeak Properties Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares are 3.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.07% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -70.40% this quarter before falling -70.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $469.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $473.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $431.7 million and $510.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.70% before dropping -7.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -20.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.90% annually.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthpeak Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Healthpeak Properties Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.10% of the shares at 97.36% float percentage. In total, 97.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 86.06 million shares (or 15.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 69.79 million shares, or about 12.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.52 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 25.37 million shares. This is just over 4.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $901.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.19 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 508.57 million.