Stock Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Jumped By 44.52 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.07, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The KODK share’s 52-week high remains $11.26, putting it -85.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $507.63M, with average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the last session, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.82 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.61%, and 44.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -507.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KODK has been trading 83.53% off suggested target high and 83.53% from its likely low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 102.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.00% annually.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastman Kodak Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Company insiders hold 28.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.80% of the shares at 35.84% float percentage. In total, 25.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 4.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.31 million shares, or about 4.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $22.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.77 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 7.15 million.