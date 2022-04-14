Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) After -528.92% Decline From High?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The DNMR share’s 52-week high remains $33.71, putting it -528.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $575.77M, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.98 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.62%, and 34.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.09%. Short interest in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw shorts transact 18.67 million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danimer Scientific Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares are -62.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.68% against 12.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.33 million and $13.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.20% before jumping 81.50% in the following quarter.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Danimer Scientific Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Danimer Scientific Inc. insiders hold 13.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.51% of the shares at 57.21% float percentage. In total, 49.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.47 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 6.87 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $112.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 33.9 million.