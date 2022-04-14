Should Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN) Rally After -244.09% Drop From High?

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 12.06% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EXN share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -244.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $39.11M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.06% upside in the last session, Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 12.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.42%, and -17.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.21%. Short interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.44, implying an increase of 35.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.99 and $1.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXN has been trading -103.23% off suggested target high and -6.45% from its likely low.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Excellon Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) shares are -39.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 120.45% against 17.00%.

Excellon Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Excellon Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

Excellon Resources Inc. insiders hold 29.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.49% of the shares at 6.35% float percentage. In total, 4.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 1.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.