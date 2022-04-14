Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.59, to imply an increase of 5.28% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SHCR share’s 52-week high remains $10.77, putting it -315.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $931.49M, with average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

After registering a 5.28% upside in the last session, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 5.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.16%, and -7.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.25, implying an increase of 64.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHCR has been trading -286.1% off suggested target high and -54.44% from its likely low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $121.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $123.84 million.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sharecare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders hold 10.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.63% of the shares at 30.71% float percentage. In total, 27.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spring Creek Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 2.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 8.43 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.86 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 4.39 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.88 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 17.44 million.