Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Have Declined -17.43% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 9.84% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The SJ share’s 52-week high remains $12.62, putting it -169.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $150.97M, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

After registering a 9.84% upside in the last session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.87 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 9.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.42%, and 7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.43%. Short interest in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scienjoy Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Scienjoy Holding Corporation insiders hold 45.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.44% float percentage. In total, 0.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31260.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 22295.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $96314.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14618.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86830.0