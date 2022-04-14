Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Has Dropped -49.01% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares stood at 5.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.49, to imply an increase of 2.60% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The RAD share’s 52-week high remains $23.02, putting it -207.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.11. The company has a valuation of $388.88M, with average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

After registering a 2.60% upside in the last session, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.98 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.26%, and -13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.01%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rite Aid Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares are -46.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.00% against -6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.20% this quarter before falling -52.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 78.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.69% annually.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rite Aid Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corporation insiders hold 2.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.48% of the shares at 60.12% float percentage. In total, 58.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.8 million shares, or about 8.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $68.12 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 21.04 million.