Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Expected To Grow By 18.44% Or More

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares stood at 3.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.35, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The PSTG share’s 52-week high remains $36.71, putting it -17.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.79. The company has a valuation of $9.39B, with average of 4.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSTG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

After registering a 2.75% upside in the last session, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.02 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.33%, and 1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.44, implying an increase of 18.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTG has been trading -53.11% off suggested target high and -8.45% from its likely low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pure Storage Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares are 22.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.44% against 8.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $627.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $511.07 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 52.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 65.14% annually.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pure Storage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Pure Storage Inc. insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.85% of the shares at 88.18% float percentage. In total, 82.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.41 million shares (or 8.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $639.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 25.38 million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $638.45 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 15.28 million shares. This is just over 5.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $384.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.69 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 233.28 million.