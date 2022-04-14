PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Is Worth Considering At $3.48

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply an increase of 4.50% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The PHX share’s 52-week high remains $4.37, putting it -25.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $112.89M, with average of 278.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

After registering a 4.50% upside in the latest session, PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.54 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.43%, and 34.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.85, implying an increase of 28.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHX has been trading -63.79% off suggested target high and -14.94% from its likely low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PHX Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares are 0.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 21.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 600.00% this quarter before jumping 450.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.1 million.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PHX Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 1.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

PHX Minerals Inc. insiders hold 14.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.79% of the shares at 52.44% float percentage. In total, 44.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.09 million shares (or 14.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.23 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 1.2 million.