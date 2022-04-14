Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Wednesday – Up 2.36% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.38, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The PNR share’s 52-week high remains $80.40, putting it -50.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.12. The company has a valuation of $8.75B, with average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pentair plc (PNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PNR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the latest session, Pentair plc (PNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.42 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and -3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.48%.

Pentair plc (PNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pentair plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pentair plc (PNR) shares are -24.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.12% against 11.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $951.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $778.2 million and $913.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.20% before jumping 12.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 55.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.80% annually.

PNR Dividends

Pentair plc has its next earnings report out on April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pentair plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s Major holders

Pentair plc insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.26% of the shares at 93.56% float percentage. In total, 93.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.75 million shares (or 11.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.02 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Parnassus Core Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pentair plc (PNR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Parnassus Core Equity Fund holds roughly 7.03 million shares. This is just over 4.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $513.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.7 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 343.23 million.