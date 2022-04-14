PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Has Fallen -16.38% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.83, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The PCAR share’s 52-week high remains $97.56, putting it -16.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.63. The company has a valuation of $29.02B, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the latest session, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.02 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and -5.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.69%. Short interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.17, implying an increase of 14.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCAR has been trading -33.6% off suggested target high and -1.4% from its likely low.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PACCAR Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares are 0.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.69% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $5.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.14 billion and $5.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.10% before jumping 10.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 42.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.17% annually.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PACCAR Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.58%.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s Major holders

PACCAR Inc insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.77% of the shares at 65.93% float percentage. In total, 64.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35.79 million shares (or 10.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.75 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.1 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.8 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $773.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.29 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 575.28 million.