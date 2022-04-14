Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply a decrease of -5.77% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ONCY share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -121.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $89.08M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 326.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

After registering a -5.77% downside in the latest session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -5.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.23%. Short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are -26.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.08% against -0.20%.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.91% of the shares at 1.93% float percentage. In total, 1.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is International Assets Investment Management, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 34659.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70704.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33485.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 68309.0.