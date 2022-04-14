Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.52, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BORR share’s 52-week high remains $4.86, putting it -7.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $618.39M, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BORR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the last session, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.75 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.98%, and 51.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119.42%. Short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -50.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.30 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BORR has been trading 11.5% off suggested target high and 49.12% from its likely low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 39.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $76.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.7 million.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Borr Drilling Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders hold 8.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.71% of the shares at 38.99% float percentage. In total, 35.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Agricole S.A. with 0.8 million shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.34 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41389.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 69401.0.