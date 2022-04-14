Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s traded shares stood at 3.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $431.67, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $4.9 in intraday trading. The ADBE share’s 52-week high remains $699.54, putting it -62.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $407.94. The company has a valuation of $207.34B, with average of 3.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 455.92 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and 2.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.88%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adobe Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares are -26.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.81% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.40% this quarter before jumping 10.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $4.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.41 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -7.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.25% annually.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adobe Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Adobe Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.21% of the shares at 85.47% float percentage. In total, 85.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.33 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 36.31 million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.91 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.46 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.75 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.0 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 5.76 billion.