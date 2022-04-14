Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Fell -49.37% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.00, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MIR share’s 52-week high remains $11.95, putting it -49.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.20. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.13 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.91%, and 3.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.55%. Short interest in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) saw shorts transact 5.78 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mirion Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Mirion Technologies Inc. insiders hold 12.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.70% of the shares at 66.09% float percentage. In total, 57.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ratan Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 4.19 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.78 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 6.35 million.