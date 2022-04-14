LPL Financial Holdings Inc. At $215.16: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $215.16, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $1.88 in intraday trading. The LPLA share’s 52-week high remains $214.45, putting it 0.33% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $127.03. The company has a valuation of $16.49B, with average of 749.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.55.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the latest session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 214.84 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.70%, and 30.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $228.25, implying an increase of 5.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $187.00 and $268.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPLA has been trading -24.56% off suggested target high and 13.09% from its likely low.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares are 27.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.61% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.30% this quarter before jumping 28.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.58 billion and $1.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.50% before jumping 27.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -3.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.90% annually.

LPLA Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Major holders

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.61% of the shares at 98.18% float percentage. In total, 97.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 9.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.92 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.11 billion.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 4.11 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $658.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 346.44 million.