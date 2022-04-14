Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s traded shares stood at 31.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.70, to imply an increase of 43.29% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The LEXX share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -165.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $19.35M, with average of 57.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEXX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

After registering a 43.29% upside in the latest session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 43.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.25%, and 4.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 68.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEXX has been trading -219.15% off suggested target high and -219.15% from its likely low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) shares are -50.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.47% against -0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $14k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $296k and $192k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -95.30% before dropping -83.90% in the following quarter.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. insiders hold 9.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.69% of the shares at 8.50% float percentage. In total, 7.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invenomic Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 49002.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40368.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.