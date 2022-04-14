Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Could shrink By -24.42% Or More

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares stood at 9.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.29, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The KMI share’s 52-week high remains $19.59, putting it -1.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.01. The company has a valuation of $43.27B, with an average of 14.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give KMI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.59 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.47%, and 11.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.63%. Short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw shorts transact 30.62 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.65, implying an increase of 1.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KMI has been trading -24.42% off suggested target high and 11.87% from its likely low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinder Morgan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are 7.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.94% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.40% this quarter before falling -58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 48.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.62% annually.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.80%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders hold 11.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.49% of the shares at 63.90% float percentage. In total, 56.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 174.43 million shares (or 7.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 168.85 million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.82 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 54.75 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $916.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54.37 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 909.68 million.