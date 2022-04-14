JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -9.91% Year-To-Date

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.93, to imply an increase of 3.25% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The YY share’s 52-week high remains $101.00, putting it -146.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.14. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.77K shares over the past 3 months.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

After registering a 3.25% upside in the last session, JOYY Inc. (YY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.53 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and 61.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.91%. Short interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw shorts transact 3.99 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JOYY Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JOYY Inc. (YY) shares are -29.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.97% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 228.60% this quarter before jumping 160.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $652.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $795.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $579.85 million and $636.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 25.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -234.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.79% annually.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JOYY Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 4.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

JOYY Inc. insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.63% of the shares at 75.72% float percentage. In total, 74.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 3.15 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $172.69 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JOYY Inc. (YY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 74.56 million.