Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Is Worth Considering At $0.32

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.52, putting it -687.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $58.44M, with average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3322 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and -7.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 68.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM has been trading -212.5% off suggested target high and -212.5% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares are -40.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.57% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.20% this quarter before jumping 93.80% for the next one.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.24% of the shares at 4.27% float percentage. In total, 4.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. with 1.46 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.81 million.

We also have Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33113.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 17682.0.