Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 36.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.56, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -5.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.59. The company has a valuation of $51.25B, with average of 48.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITUB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the last session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.89%, and 14.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -11.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITUB has been trading 10.07% off suggested target high and 10.07% from its likely low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are 29.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 4.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.00% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.50% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 2.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.83% of the shares at 22.83% float percentage. In total, 22.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 163.82 million shares (or 3.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $614.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 122.91 million shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $460.91 million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 53.42 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.77 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 96.73 million.