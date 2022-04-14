I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB): Can A Stock Be Down -70.65% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.91, to imply a decrease of -4.92% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The IMAB share’s 52-week high remains $85.40, putting it -513.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.00. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for I-Mab (IMAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

After registering a -4.92% downside in the last session, I-Mab (IMAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.82 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.66%, and 3.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.65%. Short interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw shorts transact 2.62 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing I-Mab share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. I-Mab (IMAB) shares are -79.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.35% against -0.40%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. I-Mab has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

I-Mab insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.12% of the shares at 53.74% float percentage. In total, 53.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $520.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.88 million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $354.11 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the I-Mab (IMAB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 40.09 million.