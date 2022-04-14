How Much Is RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The REDU share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -217.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $62.29M, with average of 702.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REDU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the latest session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.47%, and 72.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.90, implying an increase of 58.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.90 and $2.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REDU has been trading -139.67% off suggested target high and -139.67% from its likely low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $45.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -192.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.57% annually.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

RISE Education Cayman Ltd insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.11% of the shares at 1.11% float percentage. In total, 1.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 77095.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $38146.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9767.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5764.0