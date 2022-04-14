How Much Is Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.70, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The GLNG share’s 52-week high remains $26.23, putting it -2.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.26. The company has a valuation of $2.78B, with average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLNG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the last session, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.77 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.82%, and 40.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.43%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.10, implying a decrease of -6.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLNG has been trading -36.19% off suggested target high and 61.09% from its likely low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golar LNG Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares are 88.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.73% against 17.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $113.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -42.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golar LNG Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Golar LNG Limited insiders hold 12.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.41% of the shares at 77.85% float percentage. In total, 68.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.78 million shares (or 10.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 5.67 million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $73.55 million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.42 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 31.47 million.