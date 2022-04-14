Following A 3.94% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 12.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.58, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $26.07, putting it -1.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.27. The company has a valuation of $44.75B, with an average of 15.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOLD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.92 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.94%, and 7.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.63%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 14.43 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.95, implying an increase of 5.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $32.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOLD has been trading -27.44% off suggested target high and 14.0% from its likely low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are 33.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 10.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.40% this quarter before falling -5.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.10% before dropping -0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.20% annually.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barrick Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.12%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.91% of the shares at 61.24% float percentage. In total, 60.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 88.94 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 64.79 million shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.17 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 75.74 million shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.86 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 419.93 million.