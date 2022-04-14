Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Stocks Rise 41.87% YTD; What Next For It?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares stood at 19.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.81, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The XOM share’s 52-week high remains $91.50, putting it -5.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.10. The company has a valuation of $359.94B, with average of 32.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the last session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.21 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.78%, and 12.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.27, implying an increase of 7.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $166.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XOM has been trading -91.22% off suggested target high and 13.6% from its likely low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exxon Mobil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are 42.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.97% against 28.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5,766.70% this quarter before jumping 140.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $88.72 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.54 billion and $54.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 90.60% before jumping 57.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 202.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.93% annually.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 4.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.62% of the shares at 54.67% float percentage. In total, 54.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 355.61 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 262.26 million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 119.61 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.46 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 5.59 billion.