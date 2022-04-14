Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Recovered 28.91% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 3.66% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $192.39, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $5.06 in intraday trading. The EXPE share’s 52-week high remains $217.72, putting it -13.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $136.77. The company has a valuation of $29.53B, with average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXPE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.69.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the latest session, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 193.56 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.23%, and -0.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $216.46, implying an increase of 11.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $155.00 and $265.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXPE has been trading -37.74% off suggested target high and 19.43% from its likely low.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expedia Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares are 11.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 367.27% against -2.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 126.10% this quarter before jumping 79.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $920 million and $1.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.30% before jumping 82.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 90.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.80% annually.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expedia Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Expedia Group Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.21% of the shares at 98.00% float percentage. In total, 97.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 10.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 12.68 million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.29 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.15 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $749.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.3 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 596.64 million.