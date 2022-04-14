Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -2.15% Loss

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares stood at 7.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.64, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The EXC share’s 52-week high remains $50.29, putting it -3.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.52. The company has a valuation of $47.57B, with an average of 8.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

After registering a 1.23% upside in the last session, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.29 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.15%, and 11.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.10%. Short interest in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) saw shorts transact 13.14 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exelon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares are 38.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.50% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.80% this quarter before jumping 1,433.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.12 billion and $8.38 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.00% before dropping -0.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -13.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exelon Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.35, with the share yield ticking at 2.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.34%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.33% of the shares at 82.56% float percentage. In total, 82.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 84.5 million shares (or 8.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 77.64 million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.48 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 27.59 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.36 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 1.39 billion.