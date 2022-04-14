Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Has Advanced 43.42% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $19.00?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 19.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.56, to imply an increase of 1.76% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $11.65, putting it -0.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.75. The company has a valuation of $35.03B, with an average of 19.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Energy Transfer LP (ET), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ET a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

After registering a 1.76% upside in the last session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.59 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and 18.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.46%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 80.53 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.72, implying an increase of 21.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ET has been trading -64.36% off suggested target high and -3.81% from its likely low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are 16.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.03% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before falling -73.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $16.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.03 billion and $11.38 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.80% before jumping 62.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 889.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.90% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.61, with the share yield ticking at 5.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.88%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 13.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.41% of the shares at 38.56% float percentage. In total, 33.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 158.94 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 72.14 million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $691.14 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 53.33 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $495.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.31 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 309.79 million.