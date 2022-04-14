Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Dropped -18.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.32, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The DBX share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -41.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.90. The company has a valuation of $9.01B, with an average of 2.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dropbox Inc. (DBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DBX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the latest session, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.65 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and 10.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.28%. Short interest in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw shorts transact 18.17 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.17, implying an increase of 33.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBX has been trading -71.53% off suggested target high and -7.2% from its likely low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dropbox Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares are -18.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.14% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.10% this quarter before jumping 2.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $558.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $562.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $504.1 million and $505.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.70% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 266.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.80% annually.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dropbox Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Dropbox Inc. insiders hold 4.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.56% of the shares at 85.33% float percentage. In total, 81.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.99 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $905.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.8 million shares, or about 5.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $520.19 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 8.48 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $268.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 247.23 million.