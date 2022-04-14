Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Has Recovered 15.73% So Far, But Another -18.79% Loss Is Possible.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $281.13, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$2.59 in intraday trading. The DHR share’s 52-week high remains $333.96, putting it -18.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $236.90. The company has a valuation of $203.36B, with average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Danaher Corporation (DHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DHR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.48.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, Danaher Corporation (DHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 303.12 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and 4.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $344.72, implying an increase of 18.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $311.00 and $400.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHR has been trading -42.28% off suggested target high and -10.62% from its likely low.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danaher Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares are -4.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.58% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before falling -3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $7.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.76 billion and $6.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.60% before jumping 7.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 73.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.87% annually.

DHR Dividends

Danaher Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Danaher Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s Major holders

Danaher Corporation insiders hold 11.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.77% of the shares at 90.90% float percentage. In total, 80.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 49.96 million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.19 million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.54 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.28 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.47 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 4.43 billion.