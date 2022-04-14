Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Shares Fall :-146.02% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.64, to imply an increase of 24.39% or $5.42 in intraday trading. The CRNX share’s 52-week high remains $28.95, putting it -4.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.15. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with average of 250.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

After registering a 24.39% upside in the last session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.86 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 24.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.02%, and 44.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.83, implying an increase of 39.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNX has been trading -146.02% off suggested target high and -30.25% from its likely low.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares are 41.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.64% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.10% this quarter before jumping 10.10% for the next one.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.24% of the shares at 91.48% float percentage. In total, 88.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.96 million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.43 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 20.59 million.