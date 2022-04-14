CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Surging 23.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.98, to imply an increase of 10.90% or $1.28 in intraday trading. The CXW share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it 4.85% up since that peak but still an impressive 43.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.37. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with average of 814.38K shares over the past 3 months.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

After registering a 10.90% upside in the latest session, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.46 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 10.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.54%, and 24.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.35%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CoreCivic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares are 23.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.81% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 119.00% this quarter before jumping 69.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $467.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $476.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $454.72 million and $466.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.80% before jumping 2.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -196.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

CXW Dividends

CoreCivic Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CoreCivic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

CoreCivic Inc. insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.29% of the shares at 85.57% float percentage. In total, 84.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.96 million shares (or 15.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.04 million shares, or about 14.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $179.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.45 million shares. This is just over 6.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.53 million, or 3.73% of the shares, all valued at about 45.82 million.