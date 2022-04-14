Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Could Expand By 61.78 Percent Or More

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 3.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.16, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $13.35, putting it -158.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.81. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.61 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.36%, and -7.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 61.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOEV has been trading -306.98% off suggested target high and 22.48% from its likely low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares are -28.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.16% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -537.50% this quarter before falling -614.30% for the next one.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc. insiders hold 33.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.33% of the shares at 55.75% float percentage. In total, 37.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 4.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.69 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $59.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.73 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 44.5 million.